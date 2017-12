Dec 5 (Reuters) - Digital Realty Trust Inc:

* DIGITAL REALTY - SIGNS 2 AGREEMENTS TO SOURCE ABOUT 324,000 ADDITIONAL MW-HOURS OF WIND, SOLAR POWER ANNUALLY FOR CO‘S CHICAGO, ASHBURN DATA CENTER PROPERTIES

* DIGITAL REALTY - BOTH PROJECTS UNDER BOTH THE AGREEMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO COME ONLINE IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: