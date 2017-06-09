FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Digital Realty to merge with Dupont Fabros
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月9日 / 上午10点10分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Digital Realty to merge with Dupont Fabros

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 9 (Reuters) - Dupont Fabros Technology Inc

* Digital Realty to merge with Dupont Fabros

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - deal for transaction valued at approximately $7.6 billion in enterprise value

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - deal immediately accretive to financial metrics and improves balance sheet strength

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - ‍transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both Digital Realty and Dupont Fabros​

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - Dupont Fabros shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.545 digital realty shares per Dupont Fabros share

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - combination of two companies is expected to create an opportunity to realize up to $18 million of annualized overhead savings

* Digital Realty Trust - fixed exchange ratio represents total enterprise value of about $7.6 billion, including $1.6 billion of assumed debt and excluding deal costs

* Digital Realty Trust- ‍debt assumed in deal expected to be permanently refinanced with combination of investment grade corporate bonds,other financings​

* Digital Realty Trust - BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup are acting as financial advisors & Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to co

* Digital Realty Trust - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor and Hogan Lovells US LLP is acting as legal advisor to Dupont Fabros

* Digital Realty Trust - co and Dupont Fabros entered into agreement under which Dupont Fabros will merge with Digital Realty in all-stock transaction

* Digital Realty Trust - obtained fully committed bridge loan facility from BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup which will be available, if needed, to finance deal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below