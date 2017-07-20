BRIEF-Digitalglobe Q2 revenue $225.7 million

1 分钟阅读
July 20 (Reuters) - Digitalglobe Inc
* Digitalglobe reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 revenue $225.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million to $875 million
* Digitalglobe Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $385 million to $400 million
* Digitalglobe Inc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: