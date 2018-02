Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dillard’s Inc:

* DILLARD’S, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.55

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 3 PERCENT

* Q4 SALES $2.061 BILLION

* QTRLY ‍COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 3%

* ‍INCLUDED IN NET INCOME FOR PRIOR YEAR Q4 ENDED JAN 28, 2017 IS AN AFTER-TAX ASSET IMPAIRMENT OF $4.2 MILLION ($0.13 PER SHARE)

* ‍INCLUDED IN Q4 NET INCOME IS ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $77.4 MILLION ($2.73 PER SHARE) RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017​

* SEES 2018 CAPEX OF $140 MLN‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.77 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S