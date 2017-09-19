Sept 19 (Reuters) - Dimension Therapeutics Inc
* Dimension Therapeutics - Dimension board determines proposal from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical could reasonably be expected to lead to “superior proposal”
* Dimension Therapeutics -co’s board has not determined ultragenyx’s proposal in fact constitutes superior proposal under existing deal with Regenxbio
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - board has not changed its recommendation in support of merger with Regenxbio