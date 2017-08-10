FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天内
BRIEF-DineEquity Inc posts Q2 adj. earnings per share $1.30
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 下午12点35分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-DineEquity Inc posts Q2 adj. earnings per share $1.30

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dineequity Inc

* DineEquity Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.30

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DineEquity Inc - ‍IHOP's domestic system-wide comparable same restaurant sales declined 2.6 pct for Q2 of 2017​

* DineEquity Inc - ‍Applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales declined 6.2 pct for Q2 of 2017​

* DineEquity Inc - ‍dineequity reiterates its financial performance guidance for fiscal 2017​

* DineEquity - ‍revised FY expectations for Applebee's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales performance to range between negative 6.0 pct and negative 8.0 pct​

* DineEquity Inc - qtrly total revenues $155.2 million versus $160.3 million last year

* DineEquity Inc - ‍revised FY expectations for IHOP's comparable same-restaurant sales performance to range between negative 1.0 pct and negative 3.0 pct​

* DineEquity Inc - ‍revised 2017 expectations for Applebee's closures to range between approximately 105 and 135 restaurants​

* DineEquity Inc - ‍revised 2017 expectations for iHop closures to range between 20 and 25 restaurants​

* DineEquity Inc - ‍revised FY expectations for cash flows provided by operating activities to range between $80 million and $90 million​

* DineEquity Inc sees 2017 revised expectations for capital expenditures to be roughly $14 million, an increase of $2 million from previous guidance

* DineEquity Inc - ‍revised 2017 expectations for franchise segment profit to be between $302 million and $314 million​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below