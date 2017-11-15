BRIEF-Diplomat to acquire LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc
* Diplomat to acquire LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - will pay LDI $515 million cash and approximately $80 million in diplomat common stock
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - LDI is expected to generate approximately $388 million in revenue and $41 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2017
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - cash portion of acquisition is expected to be funded by diplomat's new $795 million senior secured credit facility