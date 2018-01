Jan 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* DISCO CORP‘S OPERATING PROFIT LIKELY ROSE 90 PERCENT ON THE YEAR TO AROUND 40 BILLION YEN FOR NINE MONTHS THROUGH DECEMBER - NIKKEI

* DISCO CORP WILL LIKELY UPGRADE ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST AND MAY RAISE THE ANNUAL DIVIDEND - NIKKEI

* DISCO CORP'S SALES APPARENTLY ROSE A LITTLE OVER 30% TO ABOUT 126.5 BILLION YEN IN THE APRIL-DECEMBER PERIOD‍​ - NIKKEI Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2DfM9lQ) Further company coverage: