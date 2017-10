Oct 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei

* Disco Corp’s consolidated operating profit for April-Sept half likely rose about 90 percent on year to just under 28 billion yen - Nikkei ‍​

* Disco Corp's sales for April-September half appear to have climbed over 30% to just under 87 billion yen - Nikkei‍​ Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2gbsANF] Further company coverage: