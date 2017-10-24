FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Discover Financial Services posts Q3 earnings $1.59/shr‍​
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 晚上10点06分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Discover Financial Services posts Q3 earnings $1.59/shr‍​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services

* Discover Financial Services qtrly earnings per share $1.59 ‍​

* Discover Financial Services qtrly total net charge-off rate excluding PCI loans increased 61 basis points from the prior year to 2.71 pct‍​

* Discover Financial Services - qtrly net interest income $‍2,050 million versus $1,825 million last year

* Discover Financial Services - qtrly credit card loans grew $5.5 billion to $63.5 billion and discover card sales volume increased 5 pct from prior year‍​

* Discover Financial Services - qtrly provision for loan losses $‍674 million versus $445 million last year

* Discover Financial Services qtrly total 30+ day delinquency rate excluding PCI loans increased 26 basis points from the prior year to 2.05 pct‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below