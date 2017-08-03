FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Discovery agrees to form automotive media company through consolidated JV with TEN
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月3日 / 下午4点21分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Discovery agrees to form automotive media company through consolidated JV with TEN

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc :

* Discovery Communications says agrees to form automotive media company through consolidated joint venture with TEN: The Enthusiast Network

* Discovery Communications - Discovery will take a majority controlling interest in the venture

* Discovery Communications- Paul Guyardo will serve as CEO, Chairman of new venture’s board of directors in addition to his current responsibilities‍​

* Discovery Communications-Scott Dickey, President of TEN, Bob Scanlon, who will be appointed President of Velocity & TEN video content, to lead new venture

* Discovery- TEN, a portfolio company of Goldentree Asset Management, to have option to put its stake in venture to Discovery

* Discovery Communications Inc- Co will have an option to acquire 100% of the new venture‍​

* Discovery Communications - New venture will be called TEN: A Discovery Communications Company Further company coverage:

