Dec 12 (Reuters) - Discovery Air Inc:

* DISCOVERY AIR INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2017

* DISCOVERY AIR INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE C$0.05

* DISCOVERY AIR INC - QTRLY REVENUE C$42.6 MILLION VERSUS C$42.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: