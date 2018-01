Jan 3 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp:

* DISH NETWORK CEO ERIK CARLSON‘S FORM 4 FILING DISCLOSES GRANT OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTIONS OF 200,000 OF CO‘S CLASS A COMMON STOCK ON JAN 1 - SEC FILING

* DISH NETWORK CEO CARLSON'S SHARES UNDERLYING THE OPTIONS VEST AT THE RATE OF 20% PER YEAR, COMMENCING ON JAN 1, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2lPYWjX) Further company coverage: