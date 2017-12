BRIEF-Dish Network names new CEO, Group Presidents

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp:

* DISH NAMES NEW CEO, GROUP PRESIDENTS, CHRO; ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL FRAMEWORK

* DISH NETWORK CORP - DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN RELINQUISHES CEO POST; ERIK CARLSON PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT AND CEO

* DISH NETWORK CORP - ‍PROMOTED ERIK CARLSON TO PRESIDENT AND CEO FROM HIS PRIOR ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER​

* DISH NETWORK CORP - BRIAN NEYLON NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT, DISH TV; WARREN SCHLICHTING NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT, SLING TV

* DISH NETWORK CORP - DAVID SCOTT APPOINTED CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

* DISH NETWORK - UNDER CARLSON'S LEADERSHIP, CO TO ASSUME GROUP STRUCTURE TO BETTER ORGANIZE "OPERATIONAL AND STAFF LEADERSHIP"