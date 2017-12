Dec 7 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* WALT DISNEY CO - ELECTION OF 2 NEW DIRECTORS: SAFRA CATZ, CEO OF ORACLE, AND FRANCIS DESOUZA, CEO OF BIOTECHNOLOGY FIRM ILLUMINA INC