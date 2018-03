March 5 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN AND CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA NETWORKS

* SAYS PITARO, WHO HAS SERVED AS CHAIRMAN OF DISNEY CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND INTERACTIVE MEDIA SINCE 2016, WILL REPORT DIRECTLY TO IGER

* SAYS ‍PITARO'S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO'S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER