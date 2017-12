BRIEF-Disney Says Will Pay 21CF $2.5 bln If Failed to Obtain Regulatory Approvals

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* IF DEAL TERMINATED BY CO DUE TO 21CF BOARD CHANGING RECOMMENDATION OF MERGER BEFORE 21CF STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL, 21CF TO PAY CO $1.525 BILLION

* SAYS CO WILL PAY 21CF $2.5 BILLION IF COMPANIES FAIL TO OBTAIN REGULATORY APPROVALS - SEC FILING

* DISNEY ENTERED INTO VOTING AGREEMENT WITH MURDOCH FAMILY TRUST, CRUDEN FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC

* SAYS EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CEO ROBERT A. IGER‘S BASE SALARY WILL INCREASE TO $3.0 MILLION

* EFFECTIVE AS OF DEAL CLOSING DATE, ROBERT IGER‘S ANNUAL BASE SALARY WILL INCREASE BY AN ADDITIONAL $500,000

* SAYS IGER‘S TARGET ANNUAL INCENTIVE OPPORTUNITY TO INCREASE TO $20 MILLION

* ON EXECUTION OF AMENDED AND RESTATED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT,IGER WAS GRANTED RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS OF 245,098 SHARES OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK

* SAYS IGER'S ANNUAL TARGET-LONG-TERM INCENTIVE AWARD VALUE TO INCREASE TO $25 MILLION