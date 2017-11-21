FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Distinct Infrastructure Group acquires Crown Utilities
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 晚上9点38分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Distinct Infrastructure Group acquires Crown Utilities

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc

* Distinct Infrastructure Group acquires Crown Utilities, increases RBC facility to $50m and closes $10m equity financing

* Distinct Infrastructure Group - ‍acquired all of issued and outstanding securities of Crown Utilities Ltd for an aggregate purchase price of $17 million​

* Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc - ‍refinanced its existing credit facility with royal bank of canada for a total of $50 million​

* Distinct Infrastructure Group-deal ‍purchase price satisfied through payment of $13 million in cash, issuance of of 2.96 million shares in capital of co

* Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc - ‍acquisition is expected to provide immediate accretion to distinct’s adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

