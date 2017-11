Nov 27 (Reuters) - Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc :

* DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04‍​

* DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC - QTRLY ‍REVENUE $19.5 MILLION VERSUS $16.1 MILLION

* DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC - ‍QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS BASIC AND DILUTED $0.05​