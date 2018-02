Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ditech Holding Corp:

* DITECH HOLDING CORPORATION APPOINTS JEFFREY BAKER INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT

* DITECH HOLDING CORP - BAKER SUCCEEDS ANTHONY N. RENZI, WHO HAS LEFT COMPANY

* DITECH HOLDING - BAKER WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS BUT WILL NO LONGER HAVE TITLE OF COO OF COMPANY