Nov 2 (Reuters) - Divergent Energy Services Ltd

* Divergent Energy Services Corp. Announces four-year extension to 10% secured debentures

* Divergent Energy-amending terms of previously issued 10% secured debentures to extend maturity date of debentures from Dec. 31, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2021​