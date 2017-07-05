FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diversified Royalty on June 20, Co's unit, amends credit agreement to extend maturity of credit facility to June 30, 2022
July 5 (Reuters) - Diversified Royalty Corp:

* Diversified Royalty Corp announces July 2017 cash dividend, amendment of SGRS Royalties LP credit facility, Sutton royalty rate increase, and q2 2017 earnings release date

* Diversified Royalty- on June 20, Co's unit that owns Sutton trademarks, amended credit agreement to extend maturity of credit facility to June 30, 2022

* Diversified Royalty Corp - effective July 1, Sutton monthly royalty rate increased from $57.375 per agent to $58.5225 per agent

* Diversified Royalty - ‍in addition, amendment provides an improvement of 25 basis points compared to interest rate under sgrs lp's previous credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

