FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
BRIEF-DJO Global Q2 sales $294.7 mln
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 晚上8点25分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-DJO Global Q2 sales $294.7 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - DJO Global Inc

* DJO Global announces financial results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 sales rose 0.6 percent to $294.7 million

* DJO Global Inc qtrly ‍net loss attributable to DJOFL was $34.4 million compared to $23.3 million in prior year period​

* DJO Global Inc - ‍company's transformation which remains on track to deliver 7% to 10% annual cost reduction by end of 2018​

* DJO Global Inc - "‍transformation actions" taken to date expected to contribute $15 million in annual savings over next four quarters​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below