Feb 5 (Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG:

* NET SALES GROW BY 4.8% IN 2017 TO CHF 11.0 BILLION

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASES TO CHF 297.0 MILLION, UP 1.4%

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX OF CHF 213.3 MILLION SLIGHTLY ABOVE LAST YEAR’S LEVEL

* PROPOSAL TO INCREASE ORDINARY DIVIDEND BY 10.0% TO CHF 1.65 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS AN INCREASED NET SALES AND PROFIT GROWTH RATE FOR 2018

* RAINER-MARC FREY WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS