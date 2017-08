BRIEF-DMC Global Q2 earnings per share $0.01

July 27 (Reuters) - DMC Global Inc

* DMC Global reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 sales rose 14 percent to $47.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* DMC Global Inc - q3 sales are expected to increase 25% to 30% versus $36.6 million reported in 2016 q3

* DMC Global Inc sees Q3 gross margin is expected to be approximately 30% versus 23% reported in last year's q3

* DMC Global Inc - management is maintaining its prior full-year 2017 financial forecast

* FY 2017 revenue view $182.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $49.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S