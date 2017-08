July 24 (Reuters) - Dnb Financial Corp

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* DNB Financial Corp qtrly core earnings per share $0.42

* DNB Financial Corp - net interest income for 3 months ending June 30, $9.3 million, which represented $47,000 increase from quarter ending March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: