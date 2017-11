Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dof Asa:

* Dof asa says ‍group operating income in q3 totals nok 1,801 million and ebitda totals nok 562 million​

* ‍group has been awarded several contracts during quarter securing a strong contract coverage for remainder of 2017 (74%)​

* ‍current backlog at the end of quarter totals nok 23 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: