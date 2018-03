BRIEF-Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit

March 8 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp:

* DOLLAR GENERAL ANNOUNCES PAID PARENTAL LEAVE AND ADOPTION ASSISTANCE BENEFIT

* DOLLAR GENERAL CORP - BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES

* DOLLAR GENERAL CORP - BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE

* DOLLAR GENERAL CORP - ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE

* DOLLAR GENERAL CORP - ADOPTION BENEFIT PROVIDES UP TO $4,000 IN FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: