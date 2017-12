BRIEF-Dollar General- Anticipate 75% Of U.S. Population Will Be Within 5 Miles Of A Dollar General By FY2017 End

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp:

* ON CONF CALL - OUR STORES HAVE AN AVERAGE BASKET OF ABOUT 5 ITEMS AND AN AVERAGE TICKET OF ABOUT $12

* ANTICIPATE THAT 75% OF U.S. POPULATION WILL BE WITHIN 5 MILES OF A DOLLAR GENERAL BY THE END OF FISCAL 2017

* DOLLAR GENERAL - BELIEVE HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO EXPAND COOLER DOORS TO OFFER MORE PERISHABLE FOODS, ICE CREAM, SINGLE-SERVE DRINKS AND COLD BEER

* DOLLAR GENERAL - IN 2018, PLAN TO EXPAND ELECTRONIC ARTICLE SURVEILLANCE TO AN INCREMENTAL 5,000 STORES Further company coverage: