BRIEF-Dollar Tree Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $4.37

March 7 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc:

* DOLLAR TREE, INC. REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.37

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.90, REVENUE VIEW $6.39 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.31, REVENUE VIEW $5.60 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES

* ‍Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES FOR COMBINED ENTERPRISE​

* CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM

* DOLLAR TREE - ‍FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH​

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.90, REVENUE VIEW $23.10 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: