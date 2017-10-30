BRIEF-Dominion Energy announces Q3 operating earnings per share $1.04

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc
* Dominion Energy announces third-quarter earnings
* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.04
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 operating earnings per share $0.80 to $1.00
* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $3.40 to $3.90
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.03
* Dominion Energy Inc - Company affirms full-year 2017 operating earnings guidance of $3.40 to $3.90 per share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dominion Energy Inc qtrly operating revenue $3,179 million versus $3,132 million
* Dominion Energy qtrly operating earnings decrease attributable to milder weather in co’s regulated service territory, among others
* Dominion Energy Inc - Co’s 1,588 megawatt Greensville County combined cycle power station is expected to begin commercial operations in late 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: