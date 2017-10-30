FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dominion Energy announces Q3 operating earnings per share $1.04
2017年10月30日

BRIEF-Dominion Energy announces Q3 operating earnings per share $1.04

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc

* Dominion Energy announces third-quarter earnings

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 operating earnings per share $0.80 to $1.00

* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $3.40 to $3.90

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.03

* Dominion Energy Inc - ‍Company affirms full-year 2017 operating earnings guidance of $3.40 to $3.90 per share​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dominion Energy Inc qtrly ‍operating revenue $3,179 million versus $3,132 million​

* Dominion Energy qtrly ‍operating earnings decrease attributable to milder weather in co’s regulated service territory, among others

* Dominion Energy Inc - ‍ Co’s 1,588 megawatt Greensville County combined cycle power station is expected to begin commercial operations in late 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

