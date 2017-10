Oct 24 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Lp

* Dominion Energy Midstream declares quarterly cash distribution; increases distribution by 5 percent above second-quarter distribution

* Board of general partner declared q3 cash distribution of $0.3025 per common and subordinated unit​

* Third-quarter 2017 cash distribution is an increase of 5 percent above second-quarter 2017 distribution​