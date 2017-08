Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc:

* Dominion Energy acquires, plans to acquire four North Carolina solar energy projects

* Acquired 2 5-megawatt solar generating facilities, plans to purchase 2 other solar farms totaling about 10 megawatts later in Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)