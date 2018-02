Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc:

* DOMINION ENERGY SAYS ‍MADE REVISIONS TO ITS ACCOUNTING FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAXES RESULTING FROM 2017 U.S. TAX REFORM ACT - SEC FILING ​

* DOMINION ENERGY - DUE TO REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAXES, QTRLY REPORTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE- DILUTED $2.04