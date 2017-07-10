FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dominion Energy signs agreement with DONG Energy to build turbines off coast of Virginia Beach
BRIEF-Dominion Energy signs agreement with DONG Energy to build turbines off coast of Virginia Beach

July 10 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc:

* Dominion Energy moving forward on offshore wind project with global market leader DONG Energy as partner

* Two companies will now begin refining agreements for engineering, procurement and construction

* Signed agreement and strategic partnership with DONG Energy of Denmark, to build two 6-megawatt turbines off coast of Virginia Beach

* Dominion Energy remains sole owner of offshore wind project

* Companies signed MoU which gives DONG Energy exclusive rights to discuss a "strategic" partnership with Dominion Energy

* Engineering, development work on newly named coastal Virginia offshore wind project is expected to begin immediately by DONG Energy

* Targeted installation by end of 2020 for newly named coastal Virginia offshore wind project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

