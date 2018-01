Jan 9 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc:

* DOMINO‘S CEO PATRICK DOYLE PLANS TO LEAVE COMPANY IN JUNE; BOARD NAMES RICHARD ALLISON AS CEO; RUSSELL WEINER AS COO

* SAYS RICHARD ALLISON APPOINTED CEO

* DOMINO'S PIZZA - PROMOTION OF RUSSELL WEINER TO NEWLY-CREATED ROLE OF COO