BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Says CEO's Annual Base Salary is $865,000

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc:

* DOMINO‘S PIZZA INC SAYS ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF $865,000 FOR RICHARD ALLISON, JR ON HIS APPOINTMENT AS CEO - SEC FILING

* DOMINO‘S PIZZA - SPECIAL EQUITY AWARD CONSISTING OF RESTRICTED STOCK AWARD OF $4.8 MILLION FOR RICHARD ALLISON, JR ON HIS APPOINTMENT AS CEO

* DOMINO‘S PIZZA SAYS‍ ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF $725,000​ FOR RUSSELL WEINER, ON HIS APPOINTMENT AS COO AND PRESIDENT OF THE AMERICAS - SEC FILING‍​

* DOMINO'S PIZZA - SPECIAL EQUITY AWARD CONSISTING OF A RESTRICTED STOCK AWARD IN AMOUNT OF $3.3 MILLION FOR RUSSELL WEINER, ON HIS NEW APPOINTMENT