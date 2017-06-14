BRIEF-Domino's Pizza says Domino's Inc, Domino's Pizza LLC entered into purchase agreement dated June 12, 2017

June 14 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc

* Domino's pizza inc - on june 12, units, co, domino's inc, domino's pizza llc entered into a purchase agreement dated june 12, 2017 - sec filing

* Agreement is relating to issuance and sale of $1.9 billion aggregate principal amount of $300.0 million 2017-1 class a-2-i notes

* Domino's pizza - $1.9 billion aggregate principal amount of notes also consists of $600.0 million 2017-1 class a-2-ii notes, $1.0 billion 2017-1 class a-2-iii notes