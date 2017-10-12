BRIEF-Domino's Pizza says Q3 EPS $1.18

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc:
* Domino’s Pizza announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.27
* Q3 earnings per share $1.18
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Domino’s Pizza - board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program that allows company to repurchase up to $1.25 billion of its common stock
* Domino’s Pizza Inc - management noted that as-reported diluted eps for Q3 was negatively impacted by expenses related to company’s recapitalization
* Domino’s Pizza Inc - in connection with company’s recapitalization, company borrowed $1.9 billion
* Domino’s Pizza - repurchase program replaced remaining availability of about $136.4 million under previously approved $250.0 million share repurchase program
* Domino’s Pizza Inc - entered into a $1.0 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement with a counterparty, which was completed subsequent to quarter
* Qtrly revenue $643.6 million versus $566.7 mln
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $627.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Domino's Pizza Inc - as of October 12, 2017, co had authorization for repurchases of $250.0 million remaining under open market share repurchase program