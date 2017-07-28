FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
BRIEF-Domtar Q2 earnings per share $0.61 excluding items
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午11点14分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Domtar Q2 earnings per share $0.61 excluding items

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Domtar Corp

* Domtar corporation reports preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61 excluding items

* Q2 sales $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.31 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Domtar corp - for remainder of year, we expect our paper shipments to be in-line with market demand

* Qtrly litigation settlement charges of $2 million, impairment of property, plant & equipment costs of $3 million

* Domtar corp - for remainder of year, raw material costs in personal care are expected to increase marginally

* Domtar corp qtrly paper inventories increased by 18,000 tons and pulp inventories increased by 33,000 metric tons compared to q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below