Nov 30 (Reuters) - Donaldson Company Inc:

* DONALDSON REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.90 TO $2.04

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 10 TO 14 PERCENT

* Q1 SALES $644.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $602 MILLION

* EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $80 MILLION TO $100 MILLION​

* ‍“NOW FORECASTING FULL-YEAR SALES, OPERATING MARGIN AND EARNINGS ABOVE OUR INITIAL PROJECTIONS”​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: