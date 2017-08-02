FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Donnelley Financial Solutions Q2 earnings per share $0.57
2017年8月2日 / 上午10点41分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Donnelley Financial Solutions Q2 earnings per share $0.57

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

* Donnelley Financial reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 sales fell 2.6 percent to $290.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms previous full-year guidance

* Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc - company reaffirms its full-year guidance for 2017 for revenue

* Donnelley financial solutions inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $30 million to $35 million

* Reduced total debt by $111 million

* On track to end year within targeted leverage range of 2.25x to 2.75x

* Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc - remaining $5.3 million of $13.3 million incremental costs in 2017 is expected to be recognized in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

