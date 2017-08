July 20 (Reuters) - Dorchester Minerals LP

* Dorchester minerals, l.p. Announces its q2 distribution

* Dorchester minerals lp says distribution of $0.322965 per common unit represents activity for three-month period ended june 30, 2017

* Dorchester minerals lp says cash receipts attributable to partnership's royalty properties during q2 totaled approximately $10.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: