BRIEF-Dorel Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Dorel Industries Inc:

* Dorel reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue $642.6 million

* Dorel Industries Inc - ‍expecting “very good” Q4 with all segments delivering improved adjusted operating profit versus last year​

* Dorel Industries Inc - ‍dorel juvenile revenue for q4 is expected to be flat compared to prior year​

* Dorel Industries Inc - sees ‍dorel Sports Q4 adjusted operating profit to be in line with Q4 of last year​