March 8 (Reuters) - Dorel Industries Inc:

* DOREL REPORTS Q4 AND 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 4.4 PERCENT TO $677.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44, REVENUE VIEW $655.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DOREL INDUSTRIES - EXPECT FURTHER GROWTH IN DOREL HOME REVENUE, WITH CONTINUED OPERATING. PROFIT IMPROVEMENT THROUGH 2018

* DOREL INDUSTRIES - DOREL SPORTS EXPECTED TO DELIVER HIGHER SALES & BETTER OPERATING. PROFIT IN 2018