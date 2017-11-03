FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dorian LPG Q2 loss per share $0.22
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 上午10点32分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Dorian LPG Q2 loss per share $0.22

2 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Dorian LPG Ltd

* Dorian LPG Ltd announces second quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results and financing transaction for corsair

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.23

* Q2 loss per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $34.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.1 million

* Dorian LPG - ‍expect LPG imports to continue to be strong in fourth calendar quarter of 2017 and into first calendar quarter of 2018

* Dorian LPG Ltd - ‍net proceeds from sale and bareboat charter arrangement for Corsair​ will amount to $52.0 million

* Dorian LPG Ltd - ‍LPG demand growth expected from a no. Of planned new PDH plants & existing PDH plants that should ramp up after maintenance​

* Dorian LPG Ltd - ‍as demand in Asia for LPG begins to firm up in advance of heating season, markets will likely source incremental product from U.S.​

* Dorian LPG Ltd - ‍“optimistic” that LPG will continue to penetrate a variety of end user markets globally​

* Dorian LPG Ltd - will repay about $30.1 million of $97.0 million outstanding under bridge loan agreement​ from proceeds of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below