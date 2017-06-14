FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Dorian LPG Q4 adjusted EPS $0.02
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月14日 / 上午10点18分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Dorian LPG Q4 adjusted EPS $0.02

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 14 (Reuters) - Dorian Lpg Ltd

* Dorian lpg ltd. Announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $47.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $37.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dorian lpg ltd says daily time charter equivalent rate for fleet of $24,677 and $22,037 for three months and year ended march 31, 2017

* Dorian lpg ltd- with current excess in crude stocks and weakening crude prices, margins on natural gas liquids are expected to improve

* Dorian lpg -realized loss on derivatives amounted to a loss of about $0.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, a decrease of $1.6 million from last year

* Dorian lpg ltd- production of natural gas liquids to show growth, increasing propane stocks in process

* Dorian lpg -u.s. Lpg exports hit new records in first four months of 2017, offsetting declines in middle eastern volumes and increasing ton mile demand

* Dorian lpg ltd - "overall trend for u.s. Lpg exports remains positive and lpg volumes will grow well above those of last year"

* Dorian lpg ltd says believe that overall trend for u.s. Exports remains positive and lpg volumes will grow well above those of last year

* Dorian lpg -low u.s. Propane inventories have likely been one of main reasons lpg prices have remained firm relative to west texas intermediate crude prices

* Dorian lpg ltd - "with current excess in crude stocks and weakening crude prices, margins on natural gas liquids are expected to improve"

* Dorian lpg ltd - "canadian lpg exports are expected to benefit from neo panama canal toll increases" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below