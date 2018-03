March 6 (Reuters) - DORMAKABA HOLDING AG:

* H1 EBITDA MORE THAN 20% HIGHER AT CHF 210.9 MILLION

* H1 NET PROFIT UP FROM CHF 95.8 MILLION TO CHF 113.6 MILLION

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR AS A WHOLE: ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF AROUND 3.5% EXPECTED

* SEES FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN IN 2016/17