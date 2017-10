BRIEF-Dorman Products Q3 earnings per share $0.80

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dorman Products Inc:

* Dorman Products, Inc. reports sales and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.80

* Q3 sales $224.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $234.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 percent

* FY 2017 revenue view $923.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dorman Products - ‍outlook for FY remains largely unchanged as we estimate annual sales growth to be in 6% range, EPS growth to be in high single digit range​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S