Nov 28 (Reuters) - DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG:

* FOR 2017/18, SEES FURTHER INCREASE IN NET SALES AND NET INCOME

* FOR 2017/18 SEES FURTHER DEVELOPMENT AND EXPANSION OF ITS PROJECT PIPELINE‍​

* H1 NET INCOME WAS CHF 9.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 9.5 MILLION).

* H1 NET SALES 70.1 MILLION CHF VERSUS 67.6 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO

* H1 EBIT 11.5 MILLION CHF VERSUS 11.5 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO